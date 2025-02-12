Short Interest in Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Rises By 1,038.0%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 1,038.0% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

