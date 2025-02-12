Short Interest in Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Rises By 1,038.0%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 1,038.0% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance
Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock remained flat at $1.91 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $1.91.
About Shaftesbury Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.