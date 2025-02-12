Short Interest in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Decreases By 70.7%

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the January 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Protagenic Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

PTIX stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 136,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,767. Protagenic Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

