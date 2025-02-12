Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Decreases By 69.0%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2025

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

Murata Manufacturing stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 485,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,258. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.