Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Decreases By 69.0%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,447,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

Murata Manufacturing stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 485,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,258. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

