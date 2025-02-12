Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Drops By 68.4%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTUAY traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.30. 7,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,366. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $182.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

