Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rises By 754.0%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 754.0% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KDDI Stock Performance

KDDI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 195,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,244. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.08.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.