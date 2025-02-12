Short Interest in Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Increases By 238.7%

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 238.7% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SMCO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. 8,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF alerts:

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.