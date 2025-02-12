Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Decreases By 67.0%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %

HNNMY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 9,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 4.93%. Equities analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.