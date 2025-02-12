Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Drops By 68.9%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTAIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,685. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $26.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
