Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Drops By 68.9%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,685. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $26.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

