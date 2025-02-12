Short Interest in Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Grows By 559.3%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,700 shares, a growth of 559.3% from the January 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Envirotech Vehicles Price Performance

Shares of EVTV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 159,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.53. Envirotech Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Get Envirotech Vehicles alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envirotech Vehicles stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Envirotech Vehicles worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.