Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Expands By 439.5%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 439.5% from the January 15th total of 326,200 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Cardio Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,226. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

