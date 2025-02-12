Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Decreases By 70.9%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the January 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AXA Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. 107,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,196. AXA has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96.
About AXA
