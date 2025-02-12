Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.71.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,776 shares of company stock worth $231,335,112 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $328.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 161.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

