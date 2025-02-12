Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06, Zacks reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Service Co. International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $89.37.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $4,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,588,694.63. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SCI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCI

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.