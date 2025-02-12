Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Trading Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.02. 762,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,469,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

