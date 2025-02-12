Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 434.0% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 40,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 460.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.