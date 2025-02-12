Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 188.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,217,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,885,000 after purchasing an additional 567,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,864,000 after buying an additional 4,014,627 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

