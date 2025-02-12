Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is SRH Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SRH Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 203.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,708 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of SRH Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SRH Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 684,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 140,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

