Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 70 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,648,000 after acquiring an additional 704,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,663,000 after purchasing an additional 506,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,515,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,936,000 after purchasing an additional 334,605 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7,608.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 181,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,624,000 after purchasing an additional 179,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,784,000 after buying an additional 164,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.71.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $530.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.05 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $539.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
