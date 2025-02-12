Schear Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,215,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,164,000 after buying an additional 1,731,003 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,341,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,499,000 after acquiring an additional 601,211 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,042,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,264,000 after buying an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 15,857,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,940,000 after acquiring an additional 285,117 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $359.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

