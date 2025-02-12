SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s Why

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.34. 22,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 16,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

SBC Medical Group Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

