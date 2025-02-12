Savant Capital LLC Sells 541 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.26 and a twelve month high of $124.73. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

