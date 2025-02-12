Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 361,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 93,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 276,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $137.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $139.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.