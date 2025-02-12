Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5,745.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.