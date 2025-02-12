Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.42 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Barclays reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

