Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,733 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

