Savant Capital LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,542.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $258.65 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.77 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

