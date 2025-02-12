Sather Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,707 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $54,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

