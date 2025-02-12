Sather Financial Group Inc Has $39.86 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,765 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 2.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $39,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.15.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $210.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.99. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

