Sapient Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 770,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BBJP opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

