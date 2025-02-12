Sapient Capital LLC Takes $637,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after purchasing an additional 273,461 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of EZU opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

