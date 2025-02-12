Sapient Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,387 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC owned 3.16% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $48.07.

