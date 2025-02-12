Sapient Capital LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.68.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $390.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.59. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

