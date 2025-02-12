Sapient Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

