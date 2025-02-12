Sapient Capital LLC Buys 453 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 23,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 505.2% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 324,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,971,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $5,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,960,669.92. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,231,699. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $545.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $493.30 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $547.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.95. The stock has a market cap of $208.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.