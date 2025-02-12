Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Sanofi by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

