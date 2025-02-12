Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III Sells 7,534 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Saia Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $492.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.90 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 105,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $46,514,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $45,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.41.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

