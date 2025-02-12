Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in January

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance
Ryohin Keikaku stock remained flat at $26.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryohin Keikaku
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.