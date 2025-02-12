Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.55.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

ROK stock opened at $303.99 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $308.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.82 and a 200-day moving average of $275.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $82,620.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,111.83. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total value of $7,973,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,327,482.45. The trade was a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,857 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,037. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

