Rockcliff Metals (CVE:RCLF) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Rockcliff Metals Corp (CVE:RCLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 103,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 165,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Rockcliff Metals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$9.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.
Rockcliff Metals Company Profile
Rockcliff Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold. The company primarily focuses on the Snow Lake Project located in Manitoba, Canada. Its principal properties include the Talbot Property, the Rail Property, the Bur property, and the Laguna Property.
Recommended Stories
