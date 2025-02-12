Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.52. 27,580,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 169,333,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,188,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,456. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 580,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $945,603.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $30,973,411.59. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 955,125 shares of company stock worth $2,449,354 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,746,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,249,000 after buying an additional 5,280,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,295.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 617,506 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 407,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 309,831 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

