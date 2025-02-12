Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Takes $808,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 0.8% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $70.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

