Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Invests $284,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,769.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

