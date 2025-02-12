Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

RVPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.12. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 42,376 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

