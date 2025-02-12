Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases Shares of 1,398 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $421.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.68. The firm has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

