Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 12th (AEZS, AWX, AZN, BCOV, BGSF, BRKL, BZAI, CAC, CALA, CCM)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, February 12th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID). They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). They issued a buy rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock.

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). National Bank Financial issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY). National Bank Financial issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS). They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

