Replimune Group (REPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Replimune Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,560.30. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,013.88. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

