Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on January 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded down $5.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.06. 861,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,143. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.82 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.98.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,937,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,068,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $53,949,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,828,000 after buying an additional 161,277 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.