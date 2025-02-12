Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuitive Surgical stock on January 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.24. The stock had a trading volume of 524,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after buying an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.