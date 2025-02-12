Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.
Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.
About Representative Gottheimer
Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.
Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
