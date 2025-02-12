Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Corning stock on January 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

GLW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,300. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Corning by 699.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,085 shares of company stock worth $2,345,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

